Half centuries for junior cricketers

Recently Condobolin Junior Cricket Association had several under 13s cricketers make half a century in the last part of the 2025/2026 season. Congratulations to Dirk Riach, Dominic Herbert, Huxley Ridley and Levi Daure. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their annual Presentation Day on Saturday, 14 March at the Condobolin Sports Club. More on the Presentation Day will appear in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.