Half centuries for junior cricketers
Recently Condobolin Junior Cricket Association had several under 13s cricketers make half a century in the last part of the 2025/2026 season. Congratulations to Dirk Riach, Dominic Herbert, Huxley Ridley and Levi Daure. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their annual Presentation Day on Saturday, 14 March at the Condobolin Sports Club. More on the Presentation Day will appear in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Latest News
Half centuries for junior cricketers
Recently Condobolin Junior Cricket Association had several under 13s cricketers [...]
Out and about at the 46th Don Brown Memorial Dinner
R Neal and Co of ‘Lockerbie’ Condobolin won the 46th [...]
Students trial for Boys PSSA AFL Team
On Thursday 26th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Billy [...]
Trundle Back In Time 2026
On Saturday 14th March, the Trundle Back In Time event [...]
Students Trial for Lachlan Rugby League Team
On Thursday 26th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Jai, [...]
Cricket success for Chad
Condobolin Public School student Chad Worland lined up with the [...]