Growing grass heads

Lake Cargelligo Central School Thurru students spent term 1 investigating how things grow with Mr Owens. They all made and personalised a grass-head. Like hair, some grew well and others had very little growth. The students all thought it was wonderful though. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

