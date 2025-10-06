Great First Round of Championships

On Sunday 14th September, the first round of Championships was held at the Trundle Golf Club.
They had a fantastic turnout with 24 men and 5 ladies putting themselves in the running for the 2025 Club Championships – and what a day it was with spectacular conditions!
Daily Stableford Winners:
Men’s
• Winner: Benji Wu – 42 points
• Runner-up: Bill Tomlinson – 41 points
Ladies
• Winner: Narelle Sunderland – 38 points
• Runner-up: Pip Taylor – 37 points
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Last Updated: 01/10/2025By

Latest News

RFW host High Tea

07/10/2025|

By Hayley Egan On Sunday 14th September, Royal Far West [...]

Amazing athletes

06/10/2025|

Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Thomas Leslie and Chad [...]

We recommend