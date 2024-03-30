Great efforts
Condobolin Public School students Cleo Whiley (ABOVE LEFT) and Quade Peterson (ABOVE RIGHT) are heading to the NSW State Swimming Carnival after a successful day in the pool at the Western Schools Sports Association event recently. They will travel to Sydney next month to compete. Image Credits: Shayne Whiley and Amanda Coe.
