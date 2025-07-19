Great day out for Condobolin and Peak Hill
Condobolin Rams Rugby League Club traveled to Peak Hill for a Traditional Indigenous Match against the Roosters on Saturday, 5 July. “It was a great day at Peak Hill for our traditional
Indigenous match!” a post on the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Club Facebook Page read. “Unfortunately, both our teams didn’t get the results they were after today, both teams didn’t give up
and tried their best.” Image Credit: Condobolin Rams Rugby League Club Facebook Page and Kel Edwards.
