Grace found safe and sound

Grace Kiss, 24, was found safe and well at around 9pm Tuesday 9th April. She was last seen at an 80,000 acre property on Kallara Road, about 15km south west of Hermidale, about 10pm on Sunday (7 April 2024). Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.

Last Updated: 10/04/2024By

Latest News

We recommend