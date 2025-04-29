Golfers tee off

Veterans Golf

Thursday 17th April there were 16 players teeing off in Condobolin for the veteran’s golf.

Dick Richards was good enough to claim 1st place with a score of 34 points on a countback from Greg Moncrieff.

3rd was Phil Thomas on 33 points on a countback from Bede Madden.

Barrie Toms got the last ball on 32 points.

Nearest the pin on No 9 went to the visitor B Waygood.

On Thursday the 10th April five members travelled to Grenfell for the Lachlan Valley comp. Best place for Condobolin went to Barrie Toms with a second in A grade with 36 points.

BT.