Golfers tee off

Veterans Golf
Thursday 17th April there were 16 players teeing off in Condobolin for the veteran’s golf.
Dick Richards was good enough to claim 1st place with a score of 34 points on a countback from Greg Moncrieff.
3rd was Phil Thomas on 33 points on a countback from Bede Madden.
Barrie Toms got the last ball on 32 points.
Nearest the pin on No 9 went to the visitor B Waygood.
On Thursday the 10th April five members travelled to Grenfell for the Lachlan Valley comp. Best place for Condobolin went to Barrie Toms with a second in A grade with 36 points.
BT.

