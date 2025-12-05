Gobondery Shield
On Thursday 20th November, Trundle Central School students had an outstanding day at the annual Gobondery Shield Carnival. They demonstrated great resilience, determination, and sportsmanship despite the warm conditions. “We were very proud to come away as the winners and celebrate a well deserved victory. Thank you to the Tottenham and Tullamore teams for joining us and making the day such a success!” read a comment in the schools Newsletter. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
