Gobondery/NARRAF athletics carnival
What an amazing day at the Trundle Central School Gobondery/NARRAF athletics carnival!
A huge congratulations to all of the Trundle Central School students for their incredible effort, sportsmanship, and team spirit throughout the day. Whether it was running, jumping, throwing, or cheering from the sidelines, every student gave their best and had a fantastic time doing it!
It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces, personal bests, and moments of encouragement and celebration.
“Thank you to our supportive families for helping make the day such a success by transporting and cheering on all students.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
