Gift of books
On Wednesday 4th December, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School was visited by Neil from Books4Outback. Neil donated a book to every student during his visit. Students enjoyed their new books. “Thank you Neil and Books4Outback” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
Latest News
