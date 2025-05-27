Fun day of Cross Country
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students on a Fantastic Cross Country Event!
“A big round of applause to everyone for their tremendous effort at Cross Country on Wednesday 7th May! We are incredibly proud of everyone for stepping onto the track and giving their all.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
And the winning house is… FARRER!!!!
Results for the day –
• 5/6/7 Years Participation –
Reuben, Lochy, Ada, Pippa and Fletcher.
• 8/9/10 Years Boys –
1st – Darcy (Age Champion)
2nd – Brayden
3rd – Jaxon
• 8/9/10 Years Girls –
1st – Alice (Age Champion)
2nd – Rory
3rd – Lexi
• 11/12 Years Girls –
1st – Abigail (Age Champion)
• 11/12 Years Boys –
1st – Ethan (Age Champion)
2nd – Ty
3rd – Sonny
• 13/14 Years Girls –
1st – Orabelle (Age Champion)
2nd – Veritty
• 15/16 Years Boys –
1st – Ellijah (Age Champion)
• 17/18 Years Boys –
1st – Dylan (Age Champion)
2nd – Ricky
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
