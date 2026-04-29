Frogs In The Pond with K/1

On Thursday 2nd April, Tottenham Central School K/1 students created their own ‘Frog In The Pond’. This is a classic Australian children’s dessert, which features a chocolate frog (commonly a Cadbury Freddo) set into green or blue jelly (Jell-O) in a cup. It is a popular, easy-to-make party treat, often using lime or berry blue jelly to create a “pond” effect. Image Credits: Tottenham Central School. Information sourced from https://www.aeroplanejelly.com.au/.