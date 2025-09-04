Four search warrants executed and two men charged following investigations under Operation Soteria – Lake Cargelligo

Media Release

Two men have been charged following investigations into break and enter, drug and stolen vehicle offences in the state’s west.

Operation Soteria is a strategic initiative focusing on aggravated break, enter and steal offences, stealing motor vehicles, and ‘post and boast’ offences where social media is used to gain notoriety.

Investigators have been making inquiries into information received that persons within the Lake Cargelligo township have been involved in property offences, coupled with the supply and sale of prohibited drugs.

Following inquiries, at 8.10am Wednesday 20 August 2025 officers attached to Operation Soteria and Central West Police District, along with Dog Squad and Operational Support Group officers, executed a search warrant at an address in Lake Cargelligo.

During the search warrant police allegedly located and seized $2320 in cash, 47.5 grams of MDMA with an estimated street value of $4700 and 7.4 grams of methylamphetamine.

Police also located an alleged indoor cannabis cultivation set up and seized ten cannabis plants.

Police also seized 100 grams of cannabis, electronic items, prescribed restricted substances, prohibited weapons and drug equipment allegedly used in the supply of prohibited drugs.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the address. He was taken to Lake Cargelligo Police Station. He was charged with break and enter, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than $5000, possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, three counts of supply prohibited drug, cultivate prohibited plants and posses a prescribed restricted substance.

He has been refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Bail Division on Thursday 21 August 2025.

At 8.30am Wednesday 20 August 2025 officers attached to Operation Soteria and Central West Police District, along with Dog Squad and Operational Support Group officers, Tottenham

Lake Cargelligo executed a further search warrant at an address in Lake Cargelligo, in relation to a stolen motor vehicle.

During the search warrant police located and seized items of clothing that will be alleged were worn during the commission of the offence.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the address. He was taken to Lake Cargelligo Police Station and charged with be carried in conveyance without the consent of the owner.

He was given conditional bail to appear before Lake Cargelligo Local Court on Wednesday 8 October 2025.

At 10am Wednesday 20 August 2025 officers attached to Operation Soteria and Central West Police District, along with Dog Squad and Operational Support Group officers, executed a search warrant at an address in Lake Cargelligo.

Police seized a small amount of cannabis, a prohibited weapon and tools that police will allege have been stolen.

Investigations following this search warrant are continuing.

At 1pm Wednesday 20 August 2025 officers attached to Operation Soteria and Central West Police District, along with Dog Squad and Operational Support Group officers, executed a further search warrant at an address in Lake Cargelligo.

Dog squad officers searched the premises. No items were seized by police.

Investigations following this search warrant are continuing.

Inquiries under Operation Soteria are ongoing.

Media Release and Images from NSW Police Media.