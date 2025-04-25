Focussing on culture and community

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated culture in the community on Harmony Day (21 March). “Thank you for dreaming and sharing to create a sense of belonging, where everybody matters, all the time,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Harmony Day is celebrated in Australia on 21 March each year to recognise the country’s cultural diversity and Indigenous Australians. It also coincides with the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.