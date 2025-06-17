Flow FM expands into Lake Cargelligo

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Flow FM has expanded into Lake Cargelligo.

Regional and remote commercial radio broadcaster Flow FM has begun a commercial radio service on 101.5 Flow FM.

Flow FM already covers the four small towns in the Central Darling Shire along with Urana and wider surrounds in Federation Council and areas in the Murray Irrigation District near Bunnaloo.

Speaking at the launch of the service, Flow FM Managing Director and Regional Affairs broadcaster said “we are pleased to see another country location get a radio service that bigger towns take for granted. When the New South Wales Government developed the Regional Media Fund, we were please to apply and be successful in gaining the start up asset money to get the project off the ground.”

‘We thank the Minister for NSW Regions Tara Moriarty and those oversighting the Regional Media Fund for their support in finalizing this project. We also are thank the land owners who are hosting the broadcast and the Lachlan Council along with State Members Roy Butler and Steph Cook.”

Numerous local businesses were used including accommodation providers, food services, excavation, concrete, transport, hardware, electrical, air-conditioning and fuel along with some practical farmer help.

As with many regional areas in more remote locations there are fewer services than in larger towns and distant cities. Flow FM, the commercial radio licensee for remote western NSW had identified the need for FM radio at Lake Cargelligo in 2010, however difficult terrain and cost to access existing infra structure meant a new more cost efficient solution would be needed to address the lack of radio in the area.

The New South Wales State Government developed the Regional Media Fund and made available grants for areas of NSW that did not have adequate media services following representation from regional members of Parliament including Steph Cooke, the Member for Cootamundra and Roy Butler, the Member for Barwon. Flow FM had expressed interest to the NSW Department for Regions in providing a service to Lake Cargelligo region.

When the NSW Regional Media Fund was announced (with bi-partisan support), Flow FM were invited to apply and the business case was developed for providing 101.5 FM near Lake Cargelligo and including coverage for the mostly unserviced Lachlan River Valley to the north and west and the wheatbelt to the south and east.

Flow FM aims to provide a great mix of music including popular country and will cover local, state and federal political matters for the region along with water, regional affairs, a Sunday church service, local football and other sports.