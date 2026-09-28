Floral photo triumph

Delilah Crow has taken out Champion Photograph in the new 5 Years and Under (Colour Prints) section of Class R at the 2026 Condobolin Show. Her winning photograph, a striking close-up of a purple flower, was entered in the Flora category and impressed judges to claim the champion ribbon. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 24/09/2026By

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