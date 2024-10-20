Fletcher’s enables fast and efficient turnaround time at harvest

Advertorial.

Fletcher International Exports Grain and Intermodal facility is gearing up for another harvest season about to roll in at the end of this month.

Over may years our site has increased in size and unload capacity to enable our growers to have a fast and efficient turnaround time when delivering throughout the harvest period and year-round. We have an auto-sampler to ensure accurate testing can be performed on each truck. With 10 unload points during harvest into bunkers, silos and sheds we anticipate your time on site for delivery to be efficient and get your truck back on farm for the next load.

Our staff are GTA trained which ensures all grain is tested and graded to each specific load our growers deliver.

We are open year-round for your grain stored on farm and offer competitive pricing with fast, quick, and easy payments.

This season we will be receiving wheat, barley, canola (GM & NON-GM), chickpeas and faba beans throughout the harvest period. We are offering free warehousing for wheat, barley, and canola until 30th June 2025. Warehousing is available for chickpeas until 1st February 2025 and faba beans are cash and contracts only.

A copy of our updated storage and warehousing agreement can be found on our website.

Fletcher International Exports has a wide range of markets and customers across the world to ensure we can assist farmers with the best outcome for their commodities when it comes time to selling. We have invested heavily into our container packing facility and can pack out 1500-2000MT of grains from our silo system each day. On top of this we can pack from our bunkers another 1500MT per day as required.

Our silo facility holds 44000MT of grains and our bunker storages are now able to hold up to 200,000MT of grains. This capacity allows us to service farmers not only at harvest when the pressure is on to move from header to FIE but all year round.

Our train is the longest and heaviest containerised export train with direct access to Port Botany to ensure the most efficient supply chain from the farm through to exporting containers across the world. Our train departs Dubbo 3 times per week with sixty-two wagons and 4 locomotives hauling up to 5000MT of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, sheep meat & by-products.

We have a pricing text that is sent out daily to all growers. If you’d like to be put on this list, please call our team on 6801 3194 or 0419 247 534.

Our team are here to assist you and your needs this harvest and beyond.

It’s worth the call to Fletchers!