First-in-family uni student beats placement poverty and graduates!

Media Release

Growing up in Ungarie, a small regional town in the Central West of NSW, a uni degree felt out of reach for Kadee Gerhard-Scali (below right), the first in her family to achieve this.

Raised by her mum and supported by neighbours and the wider community when her mum had to work, Kadee always knew she wanted a career in health, to help others. What she didn’t know was how she would afford it.

Studying Medical Radiation Science at university meant a whopping 52 weeks of unpaid placement, often far from home. The cost of extra accommodation, travel and living away was challenging.

According to Kadee, “many students in this situation go hungry, sleep in unsafe places or defer their studies just to save enough to continue”.

But Kadee refused to give up.

With determination — and vital financial support from the Country Education Foundation of West Wyalong and District, CEF’s Student Placement Assistance, and several Charles Sturt University scholarships — she pushed through every barrier.

Those placements took her all over NSW, but they also opened doors.

After graduating, Kadee was offered a job in Albury NSW – the very place she completed one of her final placements.

She says the journey was tough — financially, emotionally and mentally — but worth every challenge.

Her message to future students: “university is a place of opportunity and growth. Plan early, expect financial pressure, and know that the resilience you build is priceless.”

Media Release and Image Sourced from Country Education Foundation of Australia Facebook page.