First Bogan Gate Pub BBQ

On Saturday 18th May, Bogan Gate Pub held their first Bogan Gate Pub BBQ.

“Thanks to everyone that came to the event and made it an amazing day with a great atmosphere. It was awesome to see everyone having a great time!” read a post on the Bogan Gate Pub Facebook page.

The event had many activities, stalls, entertainment and good food for all.

“Thanks also to the following for making the day happen: Tim and Ava from Get Smoked BBQ for a great cook up, Eddie from Forbes and District Historic Machinery Association Inc for setting up his engines, Tahlina from Face Painting by T for making all the kids smile, Robert, Maryanne and Riley from Travealy Horsedrawn Carriages for the rides around town, Dave from LeadBelly Forge blacksmith, demonstrating and forging unique iron work for people, Peter and Kell with the Chev Furphy bar truck and Renault stage truck, Hunter Rawson with as always, great tunes, Gary Hodges Racing for dropping in his Bogan Gate Pub race car for display, Unreil Studios for bringing out guitar & drum accessories, Steve and Paulette for bringing the Mr Whippy van, Peter Jay Design Associates for how great the pub looks, Joyce from Parkes Antique Motor Club for organising some of their great cars from the club that attended on the day, Wavee Seltzer for their great flavoured seltzer drinks, Jance Distillery with their great vodka range, Warwick with his bric-a-brac and fresh corn cobs, Shemi’s Lawn & Garden Care for getting the lawns ready, Advanced Carpet Care for getting the floors looking like new and last but not least, thanks once again to our amazing team at the Bogan Gate Pub for their support and keeping the day going for everyone! See you all at the next BBQ day!!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Pub Facebook page.