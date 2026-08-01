Firefighters refresh skills

By Melissa Blewitt

Local paramedics joined firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin for a CPR and first aid refresher session on Wednesday, 15 July, reinforcing the importance of maintaining life-saving skills and strengthening interagency cooperation.

The training provided an opportunity for emergency service personnel to refresh their knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques and essential first aid procedures, ensuring they remain prepared to respond effectively in a wide range of emergency situations.

Regular refresher training helps emergency responders maintain confidence and competency in delivering critical care, while also fostering strong working relationships between local ambulance crews and firefighters who frequently work together at incidents across the Condobolin district.