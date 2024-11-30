Finishing School to Work Projects

Well done to Jacko and Mikayla who constructed a sculpture of Ajax in his memory.

This is a remarkable piece of art but also a heartfelt tribute to Trundle Central Schools beloved therapy dog, Ajax.

Ajax, the schools first therapy dog, unfortunately had been an essential part of our school only for a short time before passing from cancer in 2020.

The sculpture is now displayed in the front garden next to the office.

Another innovative and successful project was constructed by Ella. Her seven spot candleholder has been welded from RHS pipe and washers. Even though Ella has just started the School to Work program, she has already made amazing progress in her welding skills and showcased her unique talent in welding. Well done!

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.