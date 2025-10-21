Final Year 12 Assembly

By Hayley Egan

On Monday 22nd September, Tottenham Central School held their last assembly for Term 3, and the final assembly for Year 12 student, Shauna Pollard.

During the assembly awards were presented. The following are the students and their awards.

Axel Belcher, Adrian Belcher and Laci Mayall received Certificates for 100% attendance in Term 3.

The Sport Award was presented to Freya Williams for outstanding achievement in Sport in Term 3.

Charlie Wales was awarded both the BOB Award and the BEAUT Award for Term 3.

The BOB (Better Our Best) Award is awarded by the SRC to a student that is recognised for their outstanding accomplishments and contribution, while the BEAUT Award is awarded to a student for outstanding representation of the school’s values ‘Excellence, Respect and Responsibility’.

It was also announced that graduating student, Shauna Pollard received an offer of Early Entry to CSU in Port Macquarie. Congratulations Shauna!

Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.