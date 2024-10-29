Final week dress-up
During year 12’s final week at Ungarie Central School, they dressed up with a different theme each day. On Monday 23rd September, they were beautiful princesses. On Tuesday 24th they each chose a different ‘Mario Kart’ character. The next day on Wednesday 25th, the whole school joined in to wear their team colours. On Thursday 26th they dressed as the Scooby Doo Gang. On their final day, Friday 27th, they chose an outfit beginning with the first letter of their name. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
