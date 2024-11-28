Final Farewell
Trundle Central School held their Senior Dinner on Wednesday 13th November. This was their final farewell to the Class of 2024. A highlight is the teacher mentor speeches which is a chance for the staff to tell some fun and memorable stories of each graduating student. Congratulations Class of 2024! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
