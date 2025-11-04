Final day for year 12
Friday 26th September was the final dress ups day for Yr 12 with ‘Iconic Duos’ as the theme. Ethan and Josh as Tiffany and Brittany from ‘White Chicks’, Mitchell and Gavin as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell and Allora and Kate as Starfire and Raven from ‘Teen Titans’. What a great week they had. The students have since begun their HSC exams. Goodluck!
