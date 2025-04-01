Fifth Annual Wade Grogan PUP Cup

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

“On Saturday, 22 March, Condo hosted the 5th Annual Wade Grogan Memorial PUP Cup against Lake Cargelligo in a highly anticipated trial match.

“Despite the warm weather, the atmosphere was electric, with a strong turnout of spectators and supporters.

“A total of 10 exciting games took place on Pat Timmins Oval, marking a fantastic first hit-out of the season for all the young players. A big thank you goes out to the volunteers and match officials whose hard work ensured the day ran smoothly.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League for making the journey and for their ongoing support. The event was a heartwarming reminder of Wade Grogan, a man who had a deep love for the sport, a love still shared by his children, family, and friends.

“Congratulations to all the Mini and Mod sides who took part in the games, showcasing excellent sportsmanship and big smiles throughout. Special mention goes to the U14s Tag girls and the U14s Tackle boys, both of whom delivered outstanding performances, securing solid wins and showing they’re ready for the 2025 season.

“A massive congratulations to the U17s Girls Tag team, who defended their title and took home the PUP Cup for the second consecutive year. The girls staged an incredible comeback, scoring a runaway try on the buzzer that had everyone on their feet cheering. The PUP Cup was presented to captain Charli Coe by Wade’s mother, Debbie, and his stepdaughter, Raquel.

“Before the U16s match, both teams stood in silence for a minute, paying their respects to Wade. Wade played all his junior footy for the Condo JRL Rams and later his senior footy for both the Condo Rams and TLU Sharks. He wore the number #11 jersey with pride, a number that is still worn by his son to this day. This memorial game, played in partnership with Lake Cargelligo, serves as a tribute to Wade’s legacy.

“Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo, who claimed the PUP Cup once again this year. It was a hard-fought contest, with both sides putting on a great display of rugby, but Lake proved too strong on the day. Our U16s boys from Condo showed incredible heart and determination, and while they were unlucky to come up short, they played with grit and pride. The PUP Cup was presented to Lake’s captain, Ashton Harris, by Wade’s son, Brax, and his brother, Jesse.

“It was a memorable day, full of passion, respect, and great rugby. Thank you to everyone involved for making it such a special event.”

Information/Report sourced from the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.