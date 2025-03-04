Feral Pig Bounty Trial in Tottenham

By Melissa Blewitt

A very successful feral pig bounty trial has been held in the Tottenham area.

The initiative was a joint operation between NSW Farmers Tottenham branch and the Australia Pig Doggers and Hunters Association (APDHA).

The trial resulted in the removal of 1427 feral pigs from a 51,869-hectare area during January 2025.

Hunters were asked to hunt as if a bounty was on the table ($20 per snout) and provide data on the number of pigs killed, whether they were male or female and whether or not the pigs were of breeding age. Information was also sought on whether pigs were shot, caught with dogs or trapped.

A trial was set up to investigate the impact of a bounty following the October 2024 NSW Farmers State Executive resolution “That the NSW State Government, through the LLS, initiate a feral pig bounty of $20 per pig. This is to incentivise professional and licenced recreational hunters to help dramatically reduce the feral pig population.”

The trial was conducted by a group of local APDHA hunters who hunted as if a bounty was in force for the legal and humane destruction of feral pigs. Data collection in 2024 showed the average yield per hunter per month settled at 17.06 pigs. During the Tottenham bounty trial, that average settled at 158 pigs per hunter for the month.

The NSW Farmers Tottenham branch reported that many of the pigs eradicated were in the same area covered by a Local Land Services helicopter eradication program 14 months ago. They believe this highlights the need for ongoing hunting to prevent rapid repopulation.

Lachlan Shire Mayor, John Medcalf OAM, who is himself a farmer from the Tottenham area, said “feral pigs are an ongoing problem to farmers across the state. They cost farmers through damaged crops and the taking of newborn lambs. They also pose a significant biosecurity risk as carriers of diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease.”

“A bounty would complement existing eradication programs by encouraging more consistent hunting of all sizes of pigs. If we can remove young pigs before they breed it will put real pressure on feral pig populations and improve the effectiveness of other control methods,” Mr Medcalf concluded.