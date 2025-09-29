Fay celebrates with a surprise party

Happy Birthday to Fay Krebs, who celebrated a very special 75th birthday on Thursday, 18 September. Fay celebrated with a surprise party with family and Friends at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 20 September. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 25/09/2025

