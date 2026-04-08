Fantastic Forbes Gala Day

Three Condobolin Junior Rugby League teams travelled to Forbes for the District Tackle Gala Day recently. “It was a fantastic day of footy, with plenty of skill, teamwork and sportsmanship on display,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “A special mention to our Under 8s — amazing to see you already stepping up to tackle and embracing the next stage of your footy journey. You should all be very proud! The future is looking bright, with the next generation of rising NRL stars coming through. “Thanks to all players, coaches, volunteers and families for making it such a great day!” Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.