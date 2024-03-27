Exploring Triangles
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 Mathematic students have been exploring triangles. The students discovered that by creating an isosceles triangle with a tree, the ground and using a clinometer at 45 degrees, they could calculate the height of a tree or tall object. How smart! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Exploring Triangles
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 Mathematic students have been exploring [...]
Farmer Dustin on a quest to find love
Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring is among five farmers looking for love [...]
Grand Final win
The Under 12s Condobolin Intertown side have claimed victory in [...]
Two men arrested and charged in Condobolin
Four men have been charged during a police operation targeting [...]
Scott wins well
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 9th March, we played an [...]
A good day had by all at Bridge
Bridge The general consensus during the bridge game three weeks [...]