Exploring Triangles

Tottenham Central School Stage 5 Mathematic students have been exploring triangles. The students discovered that by creating an isosceles triangle with a tree, the ground and using a clinometer at 45 degrees, they could calculate the height of a tree or tall object. How smart! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

