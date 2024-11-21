Ethan Matchplay winner

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 16th we played a 4,3,2 stableford event sponsored by Zac, Dylan and Brad. Thanks fellas for your support.

Winners of the day were Scott Bell, Ian Grimshaw, Steve and Jack Taylor with 115 points, runners up were Greg Moncrieff, Ryan Edwards, Anthony Rogers and Brendan Richards with 112 points.

Ball comp winners on a 3 way c/b were Z. Mitchell, A. Brasnett, P. Nicholson and Z. Yeomans with 111 pts.

NTPs all grades A. Richards, no. 9 Z. Yeomans and A. Rice, no. 11 Z. Yeomans and G. Moncrieff, no. 17 E. Richards.

The Lachlan Agencies individual matchplay has been completed with Ethan Richards defeating Jordan Smith 3 & 2, congratulations on both of you making the final with little or no handicap, that’s a big effort.

The 9 hole summer comp has returned, it’s a 4 person ambrose, play anytime during the week, as many times as you like, with whoever you like, with weekly winners receiving half the weekly comp fees, so the more the merrier.

There are fliers around the clubhouse with all the explanation you’ll need.

There is also a nomination sheet on the board calling for a golf committee to run golf for 2025, all positions are vacant, so here’s your chance to step up if you aren’t happy with the way things are going, or you just want to help make our Saturday golf as good as it can possibly be, here’s your chance, nominations close at the end of November.

Saturday 23rd we will play a 4B aggregate stableford sponsored by the Malouf Family, and it will also be the 4th round of the Chamens IGA Xmas hamper, the leaders after 3 rounds are

GJM on 110, Ryan and Tomsy on 108, remember it’s best 3 scores, and there’s still 3 rounds to go, so everyone still has a chance to contest it.

The construction of new tops on 10 & 18 have begun, there will be a working be to lay the turf at some stage, hopefully we can get lots of hands on deck, the other greens have responded beautifully to the renovations.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.