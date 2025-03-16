Ethan and Sonny going to final round
On Thursday 27th February, Tullibigeal Central School students Ethan and Sonny traveled to West Wyalong for the Primary Divisional PSSA AFL Trials. Both boys were successful and have now advanced to the final round of trials in Parkes at the end of the month. Congratulations, boys! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
