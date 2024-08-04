Enjoying the Athletics Carnival
On Thursday 4th July, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held their Athletics Carnival.
“Thank you to all our students, Mr Ian Leonard, St. Joseph’s Peak Hill, St Joseph’s Gosford Girls, TCC boomers, St Patrick’s P&F for running our canteen, all our families, friends and Mrs Burke for a well organised day. Big thanks also to the wonderful staff and parents who helped throughout the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Congratulations to Waratah.
The championship winners are:
Senior Girl: Bridgette Stephenson
R/Up: Lili Stephenson
Senior Boy: Harry Quade
R/Up: Xavier Gaut
Junior Girl: Alexis Gaut
R/Up: Abby Quade
Junior Boy: Kaleb Stephenson
R/Up: Phoenix Stephenson
Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
