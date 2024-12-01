Enjoying the 2024 Condobolin Deb Ball

An excited group of people gathered at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Saturday, 9 November, to see 13 lovely ladies and their partners shine at the 2024 Condobolin Debutante Ball. Presentation Compere for the evening was Hannah Ridley. Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, received the Debs. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2024 ball, Mrs Helen Atkinson. A special thank you was extended to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members of Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation for their generous contribution to the Ball. Flower Girl was Phoebe Haworth, who is the daughter of Tarmia and Andre Haworth, and Page Boy was Gerard Elias, who is the son of Gerard and Lisa Elias. From all reports, the event was a great success with everyone having a wonderful time. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.