Enjoying a day at the Fete and Flower Show

The Fete and Flower Show was held on Saturday 12th October at the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church from 10am. Locals were encouraged to enter flowers, set up stalls and donate cakes and other treats to raise money. Image Credits: Manda Haase via the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.

Last Updated: 31/10/2024By

Latest News

Murray competes

05/11/2024|

Condobolin Public School student Murray Worthington competed in the Primary [...]

Kiacatoo CWA

04/11/2024|

Kiacatoo CWA Notes October 2024 On Tuesday 22nd October Kiacatoo [...]

Croquet fun!

03/11/2024|

A group of ladies took to the Croquet Court at [...]

We recommend