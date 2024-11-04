Enjoying a day at the Fete and Flower Show
The Fete and Flower Show was held on Saturday 12th October at the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church from 10am. Locals were encouraged to enter flowers, set up stalls and donate cakes and other treats to raise money. Image Credits: Manda Haase via the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.
