End of year colour run

Latest News
Kindergarten journey begins
It was time for Condobolin Public School students to begin [...]
New Executive for Condobolin Chamber of Commerce
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce offers local [...]
CHS Semester Two Celebration Assembly
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School held their Semester Two [...]
Crowds flock to Ewe Competition
Held on Friday 7th February 2025, the Lake Cargelligo Maiden [...]
Zane signs with Platinum Sports Management
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Zane Saunders (green shirt) signed [...]
nbn impersonation scam alert for Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt Scammers posing as National Broadband Network workers, [...]