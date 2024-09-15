End of the 2024 Netball season

The 2024 Netball season for the Tottenham Terrors has come to an end!

The weather was not favourable during their last game on Sunday 25th August, but shout out to all the ladies who braved the wet and managed to come off the court unscathed.

Congratulations to all the teams for their efforts, and to Bogan Gate for winnng the grand final!

• Bogan Gate defeated Tullamore 41-12

• Trundle defeated Tottenham 22-14

“Thank you to our dedicated families, supporters, umpires, time keepers and scorers who braved the weather to support all of us out there on the court! Thank you Trundle for hosting the day, and the Trundle Hotel for the presentation and lunch following the games. Here’s to 2025.” read a post on the Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.