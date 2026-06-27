Enan excels

Condobolin Public School’s Enan Small has qualified for the Cross Country State Championships after running a great race at the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Western Trials on Orange on Wednesday, 10 June. Runners participated in challenging conditions but showed determination to compete the course. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 24/06/2026By

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Enan excels

27/06/2026|

Condobolin Public School’s Enan Small has qualified for the Cross [...]

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