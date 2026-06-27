Enan excels
Condobolin Public School’s Enan Small has qualified for the Cross Country State Championships after running a great race at the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Western Trials on Orange on Wednesday, 10 June. Runners participated in challenging conditions but showed determination to compete the course. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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Enan excels
Condobolin Public School’s Enan Small has qualified for the Cross [...]
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