Emotional fundraiser held at Ungarie
By Melissa Blewitt
Ungarie united to host its annual fundraiser to fight Motor Neurone Disease (MND), raising an amazing $16,671.65 to fight the deadly condition.
Ungarie Central Hotel hosted the Little Freeze for MND (Motor Neurone Disease) on Sunday, 1 May, which saw seven brave locals (“sliders”) took the icy plunge.
The late Neale Daniher’s mother Edna, NSW MP for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke and locals came together for this wonderful tradition, which replicates the Big Freezer fundraiser many have come to know thanks to Neale’s tireless advocacy.
“Thank you also to Michelle, Geoff and the team at the Ungarie Central Hotel for organising another fantastic event, and to every person who donated, volunteered, attended, bought raffle tickets or simply showed their support. Your generosity will go a long way in funding vital research and bring us closer to finding a cure for this devastating disease,” a post on the Step Cooke MP Facebook Page read.
“Together, we can keep Neale’s legacy alive and continue the fight “The Beast” together.”
You can help keep Neale’s legacy alive by donating at www.fightmnd.org.au
Image Credit: Steph Cooke MP Facebook Page.
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