Ellijah takes on exciting work experience opportunity

In Week 10 of Term 2, Tullibigeal Central School student, Ellijah Turner took on an exciting opportunity for work experience in the heart of Sydney’s baking scene.

He joined a bustling bakery, kicking off each day with a bright and early 6:00am start.

Throughout the week, Ellijah rolled up his sleeves and got stuck into the daily routine of a professional bakery. From baking golden croissants and apple turnovers to preparing pies and custard tarts, he gained hands-on experience in the fast-paced world of baking.

He also learned the importance of hygiene and efficiency, helping clean equipment and maintain the workspace.

When asked about his experience, Ellijah shared that he had a fantastic time and especially enjoyed product testing — with the delicious apple turnovers being his favourite treat!

Well done to Ellijah for stepping out of his comfort zone and embracing a new and rewarding experience. “We’re proud of your efforts and can’t wait to see where your skills take you next!” read a comment in the school’s newsletter.

Source: Tullibigeal Central School newsletter. Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School.