Ellijah runs chess tournament

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Ellijah Turner for his outstanding planning and organisation of a week-long lunchtime chess tournament as part of his PASS assessment.

A big round of applause goes to the winners:

1st Place: Dylan

2nd Place: Orabelle

Tied for 3rd Place: Ethan and Abigail

“Thank you to all participants for making this event a success and for showcasing your strategic skills on the chessboard!” read a comment in the school’s newsletter.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Newsletter.