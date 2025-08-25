Ellijah runs chess tournament
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Ellijah Turner for his outstanding planning and organisation of a week-long lunchtime chess tournament as part of his PASS assessment.
A big round of applause goes to the winners:
1st Place: Dylan
2nd Place: Orabelle
Tied for 3rd Place: Ethan and Abigail
“Thank you to all participants for making this event a success and for showcasing your strategic skills on the chessboard!” read a comment in the school’s newsletter.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Newsletter.
