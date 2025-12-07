Ellijah receives Rusty Ram Award

Ellijah Turner has received a Rusty Ram Award!

The Rusty Ram Award is given when a Tullibigeal Central School student does something exceptional and can be recognised at any time.

Ellijah has demonstrated a mature attitude this term, actively engaging with classwork and making positive contributions during classroom discussions.

Over the past two weeks, he has shown resilience and has been a positive influence on the playground by supporting younger students in basketball and touch football games. Well done, Ellijah!

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.