Ellijah completes White Card Course
Big congratulations to Ellijah Turner!
On 25th and 26th August, the Tullibigeal Central School student successfully completed his White Card course online through the Department of Education VET team.
This achievement means he’s now ready to take on work experience in trade-based industries.
Great work, Ellijah, on preparing yourself for the workplace and future opportunities!
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
