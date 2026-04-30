Elizabeth (Bess) McGregor

By Melissa Blewitt

Elizabeth McGregor was born on 26 May 1885 at Micabil Station, Condobolin. She died, aged 33, caring for Soldiers during the Spanish Flu, at North Head Quarantine Station in Sydney on 5 December 1918.

A plaque paying tribute to this World War One nurse’s life, service and sacrifice can be found in Condobolin Memorial Park.

Elizabeth was one of the first nurses to serve on the Western Front on 28 August, 1914.

The following information appears in the North Head Sanctuary Foundation** (Custodians of North Head) Newsletter Number Two (February 2019) and Newsletter Number Three (March 2019).

The heading is: Third Quarantine Cemetery Sister ELIZABETH McGREGOR and was written By John Norton. Mr Norton was born and raised in Condobolin. He spent 28 plus years in the town, any may be known to some locals.

“Elizabeth (Bess) the fourth daughter and fourth child was born 26th May 1885. She did not marry. With the exception of one item, I have been unable to find anything about her growing up years- she taught Sunday school at the Condobolin Presbyterian Church (as mentioned in her Memorial service- see later). This activity would have been prior to her taking up a nursing career at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Camperdown, Sydney. The Hospital Archives advised that “Elizabeth commenced her training on 6th December 1907 (she was aged 22) and completed the course on 5th June 1912, having had time off with Typhoid fever and Scarlet fever. Her work was very good; she passed her examinations with credit and was awarded her General Nursing Certificate and a Certificate in Dispensing. She left the hospital on receipt of her certificates and went to England to work.”

The following are extracts from a book written by Lady Jean Foley titled “In Quarantine”, a history of the Quarantine station on North Head, Sydney:- “Throughout 1918 a pandemic of a particularly virulent strain of influenza spread through Europe, America, Africa and Asia reaching New Zealand in October 1918, when it was immediately declared a quarantinable disease in Australia”.

“The ’Medic’, which was carrying 833 troops and 156 crew members, was transporting members of the AIF and Italian Reservists to the battlefields of WW1, had been recalled when peace was declared. On 7th November 1918 the troopship docked in Wellington, New Zealand for refuelling before returning to Sydney and during this time the disease was carried onto the ship.

“On arrival in Port Jackson on 21st November 1918, there were 203 cases on board, quickly rising to 335 cases on landing. Twenty two of those infected were nurses who attended to the ‘Medic’s’ patients. The epidemic continued amongst the ‘Medic’s’ troops, crew and nurses for 40 days, killing 22 men and two nurses”.

“One of those nurses was Elizabeth McGregor.

“Elizabeth became infected on the 29th November 1918 and died 7.15am on the 5th December 1918. She was buried with full military honours on the same day in what was then known as the 3rd Burial Ground.

“Many of the Station staff and quarantined troops attended the burial some bringing wreaths made from wild flowers growing in the bush at North Head to place on the grave”.

“On Sunday the 15th December 1918, a Memorial Service for Elizabeth was held in the Condobolin Presbyterian Church. The service was reported in full in the local paper The Lachlander dated 25th December, 1918.”