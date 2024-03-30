Eli scores a century

Condobolin’s Eli Heffernan scored a century in the Under 14s Intertown match against West Wyalong on Sunday, 17 March. Eli scored 100 runs from 82 balls in the game. Congratulations Eli! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

