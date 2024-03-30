Latest News
A chance to capitalise on growing oats
Advertorial. Tony Slade from Condobolin Milling is urging local farmers [...]
Trundle hosts NSW Sand Greens Tournament
By David Ellery At least 200 golfers from across NSW [...]
Having fun in Trundle
On Saturday 16th March, some of the Bogan Gate Public [...]
Eli scores a century
Condobolin’s Eli Heffernan scored a century in the Under 14s [...]
Sally is a finalist
Trundle local, Sally Turner, has been selected as a finalist [...]
Students say thank you to Condobolin CWA
CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch members were treated to an [...]