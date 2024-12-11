Eli hits a half a century
Condobolin’s Eli Heffernan scored a half century on Sunday, 8 December. Eli scored a hard fought 52 while playing for Western Plains Outlaws against Central West. Well done, Eli! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page (This image was taken earlier this year).
