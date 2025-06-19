Latest News
A fantastic day at lawn bowls
What a fantastic day at lawn bowls! The children had [...]
Growing hearts of kindness
By Melissa Blewitt A Kindness Tree will now bloom all [...]
Eli breaks a record at Carnival
Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan broke a 12-year-old record [...]
Much fun at Koori Kinderama
Jacqueline Coe Family Worker/ Family Care Program CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and [...]
Guitar Group begins
Condobolin Public School Guitar Group has officially begun. “These bright [...]
Taking a look back at CPS
Condobolin Public School 1988 Kindergarten One: Third Row – Edward [...]