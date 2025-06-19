Eli breaks a record at Carnival

Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan broke a 12-year-old record at the Athletics Carnival on Friday, 6 June. He set a time of 1.01.97 in the 14 Years 400 Metres. The old record was set by
Dylan Powell (1.04.70) in 2013. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

