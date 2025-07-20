Eli and Keaton selected
Congratulations to Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Eli Heffernan (ABOVE: Image Credit: Photos by Sonia) and Keaton Sloane (BELOW: Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page) who have been selected to join the Western Panthers Cubs 14s development squad for 2026. The duo has been busy travelling away each week for training.
