Educators attend workshop
On Sunday, 1 December Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre educators Nickita Mckenzie, Faith Richards and Megan Ross spent the day in Orange with Jessica Staines from The Koori Curriculum. “They participated in a workshop learning more about Aboriginal perspectives in the early years learning framework,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “From reports it was a great day with lots of networking with educators from across the region.”
ABOVE: Nickita Mckenzie, Jessica Staines, Faith Richards and Megan Ross. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.
