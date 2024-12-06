Educators attend workshop

On Sunday, 1 December Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre educators Nickita Mckenzie, Faith Richards and Megan Ross spent the day in Orange with Jessica Staines from The Koori Curriculum. “They participated in a workshop learning more about Aboriginal perspectives in the early years learning framework,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “From reports it was a great day with lots of networking with educators from across the region.”

ABOVE: Nickita Mckenzie, Jessica Staines, Faith Richards and Megan Ross. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.