Education Week Directors Award Celebration!

Tullibigeal Central School recently recognised two outstanding students for their exceptional contributions.
Abi O’Reilly – For demonstrating exceptional kindness and outstanding leadership in her role as School Captain.
Ty Hayward – For consistently meeting high expectations and striving for excellence in all areas of learning.
“Congratulations to Abi and Ty for embodying the values of our school and setting a shining example for their peers. Keep up the amazing work!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

