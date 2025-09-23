Education Week Directors Award Celebration!

Tullibigeal Central School recently recognised two outstanding students for their exceptional contributions.

Abi O’Reilly – For demonstrating exceptional kindness and outstanding leadership in her role as School Captain.

Ty Hayward – For consistently meeting high expectations and striving for excellence in all areas of learning.

“Congratulations to Abi and Ty for embodying the values of our school and setting a shining example for their peers. Keep up the amazing work!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.